Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $35.15. Zai Lab shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 89,278 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,171.26. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,231.02. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,439.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zai Lab by 8,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.