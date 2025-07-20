Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ZWS opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.