1,569 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VIG opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $197.05. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

