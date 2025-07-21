16,938 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 405.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 327,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

