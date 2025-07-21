2,283 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

