23,875 Shares in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of First Financial Corporation Indiana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 0.5%

First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $57.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $664.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.43.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

