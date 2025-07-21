37,683 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 278,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

