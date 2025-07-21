3,981 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5%

BHF stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

