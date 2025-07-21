4,326 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

