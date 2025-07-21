5,373 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $8,748,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

MRP stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

