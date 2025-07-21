6,575 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

JPIE stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

