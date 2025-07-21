Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Adient Stock Down 1.4%

ADNT opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 2,039.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adient by 68,173.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

