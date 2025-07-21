Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $190.77 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.