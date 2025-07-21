Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.