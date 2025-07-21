Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,536,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 22,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.