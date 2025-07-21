Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after acquiring an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amer Sports by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Amer Sports by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,302 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $66,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

