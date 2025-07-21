Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -324.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

