Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,792.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 532,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 504,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,123,000.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

