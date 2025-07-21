Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

