Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 140.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,829,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 249.9% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.7%

DMLP stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.7258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,568.92. This represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

