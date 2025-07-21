Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MGV stock opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $127.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.