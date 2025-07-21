Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 249.3% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $272.60 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.