Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Argus assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.87.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $370.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,288.08. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total transaction of $3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,908.25. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,502,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

