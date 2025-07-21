Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $72.63 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

