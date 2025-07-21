Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $13.28 on Monday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $659,567.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 711,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,709.75. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

