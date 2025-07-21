Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 496 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

