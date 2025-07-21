Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 602 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,646,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 452,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 448,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.87 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

