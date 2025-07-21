Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

