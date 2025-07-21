Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.