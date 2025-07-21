Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tri Continental by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tri Continental by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Continental by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Tri Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri Continental Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TY opened at $32.15 on Monday. Tri Continental Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Tri Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri Continental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

