Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Twilio Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -624.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Twilio’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

