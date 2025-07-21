Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

