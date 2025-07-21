Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,654,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $228.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $229.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

