Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

