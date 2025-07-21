Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Macquarie cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

