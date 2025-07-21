Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

