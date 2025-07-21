Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

