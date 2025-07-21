Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 237.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

