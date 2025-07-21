Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $16,906,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 62.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13,154.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NFG stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

