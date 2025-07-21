Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 77.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.82%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.