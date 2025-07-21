Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,996,000 after buying an additional 164,945 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,032,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $452,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

