Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 177.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

