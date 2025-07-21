Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

