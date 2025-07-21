Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $331,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.