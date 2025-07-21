Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

