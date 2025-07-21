Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,309,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,987,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

