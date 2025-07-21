Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

