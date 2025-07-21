Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4%

LECO opened at $221.98 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.