Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 292,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,402,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

