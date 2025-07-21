Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $555.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $559.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

